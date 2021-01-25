Lakeside soccer captain benched by GHSA due to reduced schedule senior year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A second parent came forward to NewsChannel 6 about how the Georgia High School Association benched her athletic son his senior year due to a reduced schedule last semester. This comes after our report about Grovetown High School basketball player Jadis “Jaye” Gant, a senior who also was benched due to a scheduling error admitted by the school.

Luke McGann went back to school after Christmas break ready to learn and play soccer. But what he thought was a privilege his senior year is turning to nightmare instead.

“He lives soccer. He breathers soccer. Soccer is his love,” Clovalyn Jeffrey-McGann said of her son. He’s hoping one day to play soccer in college.”

He’s been kicking the ball to the goal on the soccer filed since he was a kid. But this month, the Georgia High School Association ruled Luke McGann ineligible. And it’s his final year at Lakeside High School.

“In 2019 he won Soccer Player of the Year. So he’s a very good player. And this year he was chosen to be team captain,” she said.

Jeffrey-McGann tells us her son is now leading his team from the bench. She said it all started back in the fall when Luke tested positive for COVID-19 and missed a few weeks of school. But since he’s a senior, he was eligible to take a reduced class load, according to his counselor. She said his counselor scheduled him for those four classes and he passed them. But what they did not take into consideration was the GHSA’s bylaws, which state athletes must carry 2.5 units to play. That means five classes in Columbia County.

“He’s always made good grades,” his mom stressed. “We’ve never had any issues with him. To me it’s not fair and I’m wondering where is the justice for my son to allow him to continue playing soccer.”

McGann added she reached out to the GHSA and was told the school must handle the situation. We reached out too and it’s true, Lakeside must file an appeal and that has not been done yet. McGann is taking 5 classes this semester, but was told he’s still benched because of last semester’s credits. The GHSA said the Department of Education actually sets the unit requirement, so its bylaws won’t change unless the state makes a move.

But Luke is not alone. The GHSA admits COVID has caused problems with eligibility. But there were also 7,000 cases prior to the pandemic.

“I believe the school has done a hardship. I’m not sure. I’ve reached out several times to the Athletic Director and others. I have not had an official conversation on what the decision is. I’ve just heard from my son that he’s not allowed to play,” she said. We also reached out to Lakeside’s Athletic Director Derrick Myers. But did not receive a call back before this report was filed.

Additionally, we’ve reached out to Columbia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway to get a better understanding of what changes need to be made for school counselors so that this does not happen to athletes in the future. We are expected to hear from her this week.