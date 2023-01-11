COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lakeside High School Marching Band is stepping into a couple of great opportunities.

First, they’ll perform this Friday with a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Then in December, those lucky members will be headed to Hawaii.

Here to tell us more about that is Jared Best.

The band will play with the Black Jacket Symphony at the Columbia County Performing Arts theatre. The symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” on Friday January 13.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.

Mr. Best says the marching band has been asked to appear in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December. They will be raising money so that all of the band members will be able to participate.