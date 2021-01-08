Lake Olmstead waterway closed to clean out silt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Lake Olmstead is getting dredged and it might keep the waterway closed for the remainder of the year. This project has been in the works for about seven years, and action is finally being taken.

The lake is filled with silt that made it dirty, easy to flood, and pretty shallow.

Back in 2014 Georgia Department of Transportation added to Bobby Jones Expressway. They paid a 360 thousand dollar fine for the damages, but never cleaned out the mess. Now, we’re well over 5-million dollars in sales tax money to fund this project.

Executive Director of the Savannah Riverkeeper, Tonya Bonitatitbus, says, “they’re actually going to dig down, I believe about 10 ft. So, currently, what you’ll see in the pond is a big barge that’s got a little claw bobcat on the front of it, and they are literally just digging out the bottom of the pond. They are working on the upper part right now and then they’ll start on the main channel.”

Short term, it’s going to effect some water activities. Long term, it will help aquatic life, prevent blue algae, and help with flooding.

Kayak rental companies have a new drop off location to avoid the area. You can still disc golf and walk around the lake… just don’t go in the lake.

Kayak Guide during the time of this project

As far as fishing, Bonitatibus strongly advises against it. She says the lake is not known for it’s cleanliness. Especially not right now.

“When you’re kicking up all that sediment on the bottom and all the stuff that is in that sediment, that is going to suspend not only in the water column, it is going to get back into your animals even more. I would not being eating out of Lake Olmstead for the next year. Let’s finish this water project and then start back over,” says Bonitatibus.

The project might take about a year.