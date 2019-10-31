Lake Olmstead Stadium taken over by movie crew

It’s lights, camera, and action at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

It’s more movie making in the Garden City this time at the old ballpark.

The production is operating under the name “Untitled baseball movie.”

Augusta officials say requests from movie makers are growing.

So film crews have to deal with some city red tape before getting to shoot.

“And with that the applications come through the Central Services department, the law department the Administrators office for final approval and we’ve gotten an influx in requests lately so it’s pretty exciting for Augusta to continue to represent in the film industry.”

Douse says this is the first time crews have rented Lake Olmstead for a movie, the city does charge rent for use of its buildings