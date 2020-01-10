Lake Olmstead concert artist wish

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – So who will take center stage at a new and improved Lake Olmstead Stadium this April?

Commissioners approving a ten year deal with a Las Vegas company to bring events to the old ballpark and make more than a million and a half dollars in renovations.

The company is promising “A” list talent

The first big concert is Masters Saturday and some Commissioners know who they want to see.

“I don’t know who that is, I’ve been dropping Bruno Mars because I love Bruno Mars. They said probably not this year so we don’t know but it’s suppose to be a big name. We’ll have to wait and see,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

The company will be making the official announcements on the first events in the coming weeks.