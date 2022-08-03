APPLING, Ga (WJBF) – It was a big day for one resident at Lake Crossing Health Center.

Robert has been at Lake Crossing since 2015. He went to Lincoln County High School and is a huge Lincoln County Red Devils Fan.

“He watches every game, tells us the stats, gives me a hard time if they beat Washington Wilkes and he just keeps us all going and laughing and his smile is just infectious,” said Activities Director, Sherry Denard.

The folks at Lake Crossing Health Center wanted to give Robert a Red Devil themed party for his 39th birthday.

Activities Director Sherry Denard reached out on social media to see if anyone could help.

“The response was so overwhelming I couldn’t answer everyone at one time. I had to stop and just cry,” said Denard.

People wanted to send shirts, gifts, and more, but then Red Devils Assistant Coach Norris Ware reached out and wanted to do something special.

Football players and cheerleaders lined up outside Lake Crossing Health Center to wish Robert a happy birthday. They ran him through the banner as they all cheered him on and then presented him with a helmet and a football signed by everyone.

“Robert we hope you have a good birthday. I hope it lasts longer and like we always say, ‘Devils take care of Devils’,” said Coach Ware.

The community and the Lincoln County Red Devils made Roberts Birthday one he won’t forget and he’ll cherish the moment for years to come.

“Can’t thank everybody enough, the entire community has been so supportive as always to Lake Crossing but this. One of the girls sent me a picture of the banner and said I’m no artist but this is the best I could do and I told her you don’t have to be an artist to color someone’s world and that’s exactly what they’ve done here today,” said Denard.