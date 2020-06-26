Lady Antebellum changed their name, and now it’s off the pavilion in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The name “Lady Antebellum” has removed from the pavilion in Evans Towne Center Park. The move comes after the band for which that pavilion was named, officially changed their name to Lady A.

“That’s either a memory or a legend of the band,” said Tim Kennedy. “I think it’s a bad move to take the plaque down.”

The Lady Antebellum Pavilion was built in 2011 and was named after the group, which features Columbia County natives Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.

The country band recently changed its name to Lady A because the word “antebellum” refers to a period of history before the civil war, which includes slavery.

“Now that people are, ‘woke,’ and they see that there are all these names that could be offensive, it doesn’t bother me,” said Rella Hicks.

In a statement from County Commission Chair Doug Duncan, he says Lady A changed the name of their band, so we took the sign and plaque down.

“It’s not going to make a difference,” explained Kennedy. “It’s still going to say Lady A, and it’s not going to stop me from coming here.”

“I fell like if they were granted this title, it’s a reason they were granted it,” said Barrett Jackson. “Let them keep it as original as it is; nothing needs to change.”

Jackson says with so much controversy going on, removing those items will not change anything.

“Look at the neighborhoods,” expressed Jackson. “That’s the real change; this is not the change. You’re just changing the name. Changing the name of the pavilion will not cause a significant change; it will thin the neighborhoods.”

Other folks who didn’t want to go on camera say they didn’t know the history until the band changed its name. Some hope Columbia County leaders keep the name, while others say they need to revisit a name change that best represents the county.

“I would like them to change the name, and I hope they would change it to a more inclusive name,” said Hicks. “To represent a new awareness.”

The commission has not yet discussed renaming the pavilion, but it could be addressed in the future.