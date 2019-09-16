Kroger on Wrightsboro Road is now closed, for good

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shoppers at the Kroger store on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta will need to find a new location for groceries.
A sign posted on the store reads it is now closed. The fuel area is also gone. NewsChannel 6 reported last month that Kroger would be shutting its doors due to declining sales and a prolonged negative profit. The pharmacy closed right after that announcement and all prescriptions moved to Walgreens on Wrightsboro Road. Signs posted on the door direct customers to five other locations in the CSRA. There is still no word on the future of the Wrightsboro Road Kroger.