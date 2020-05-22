Kroc Center Pool is now open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Looking for something to do on Memorial Day? Well, you can take a dip in the Kroc Center’s pool this weekend, but beyond lifeguards, there’s a few rules they have in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

There’s only 35 people at a time. Pool use time slots are for up to an hour. Sign up by calling the office or CLICK HERE.

They have sanitation stations at the entrance to the pool. Showers are open to the public and encouraged before and and after you swim.

UV filters and chlorine are used to sanitize the water.

Area Commander of the Greater Augusta Area, Major Douglas McClure, says, “we have an available place for families and an available place for people to have a chance to relax, and an available place to go. We’re not changing any of our policies, and we’re still having only 35 people in the pool at one time. We’re not going to relax our policies on the holiday. We’re just having it available for people to keep on a regular schedule, so they can have a place to go.”

He also says the pool acts as a rehabilitation center for people who cannot exercise in the gym.

The pool is open from 9 AM-3PM.