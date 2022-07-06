AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It was a big day for 17 people at the Kroc Center as the Salvation Army held its Job Skills Training graduation ceremony.

“Our Job Skills Training is an eight week program where they learn all types of different things. They get certificates like, for instance, forklift operating. We have our own HR person here at the Salvation Army that comes and does interviews…mock interviews with them, and teaches them how to do a resume,” said Area Commander, Jonathan Raymer.

The goal of the program is to make candidates more marketable to available jobs in the community and the program has seen it’s fair share of success.

“It’s a very high success rate of people getting jobs immediately upon graduating,” said Raymer.

“It’s just so much that you can learn from the class. I got it all up in here,” said graduate Calvin Walker. “All you got to do is come done here and sign up because it’s worth it. It’s very worth it. I already got three job interviews.”

If the excitement of graduation wasn’t enough, long-time supporter of the program, Bank of America, showed up with a surprise. They donated twenty-thousand dollars to the program to help even more people for years to come.

“This contribution that was made today is furtherance of a commitment that we made in 2010 to the Salvation Army Kroc Center Job Skills Training Program, so that we can see our economy thrive here and drive economic mobility for individuals and families throughout the community,” said Bank Of America President for Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, Ora Parish.

“We’re very appreciative of Bank of America, for them donating twenty-thousand dollars towards our job skills training program and, again, for us it makes us feel like the community is exactly what we think the community is…and that is supportive of one another, engaged, and helping others get more sustainable jobs and things like that. So, it’s a great thing and we’re very appreciative to them for donating that to the job skills training program,” said Raymer.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Job Skills Training Program is still ongoing and if you’d like to get involved they encourage you to check out their social media, or call the Kroc Center, or the Center of Hope.