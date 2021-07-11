Korean War remains of South Carolina soldier identified

AUGUST, Ga. (WJBF) - It was a funky good time in downtown Augusta for the 10th annual JAMPCERT. The James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils had the crowd 'getting down on it' and 'getting up off of that thang' at the Augusta Museum of History Friday night. They played everything from funk to R&B. It was the end of the JAMP summer session held each year for kids ages 4 to 18. President of the James Brown Family Foundation Deanna Brown Thomas said their goal is to teach kids how to play and read music, which in turn keeps them productive.

"So thankful. Just thanking God for such a wonderful summer with these kids this year. Thankful to their teacher Daniel Sapp. Thankful for the sponsors and the parents who believed in this program," Brown Thomas said. She honored each kid with a certificate and Sapp, the maestro, with an award during the performance.