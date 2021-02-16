Know your risk of heart attack with special $99 AU cardiac screening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta University Health wants you to know your risk of heart attack with a cardiac calcium score exam.

Cardiac calcium scoring exams are not typically covered by health insurance, so AU Health Imaging is offering a special discounted rate to help you save! The exam usually costs a flat rate of $199, but throughout the month of February it’s available for just $99.

Be informed. Know your risk for heart attack or other cardiac disease.

Call 706-723-8860 to schedule a cardiac C-T exam. You can also request an appointment online by clicking here.