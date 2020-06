NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A kitten in North Augusta has a new home.

Dianne Brady told Shawn on social media that Friday, a kitten was trapped inside the front grill of a car and rode from Edgefield to North Augusta.

After parking, a woman heard its cries and a group of men and women join together to get the kitten out.

It was eventually removed through a small vent.

The car owner and others could not take the cat but we’re told a woman drove up and took it home and named it Hope.