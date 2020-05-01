Kisner’s talk about “Tee Up To Read” program helping hundreds of Aiken Co. children

Aiken, SC (WJBF) –

More books are coming to Aiken County students thanks to professional golfer Kevin Kisner and his wife Brittany. The Kisner Foundation teamed up with Ferst Readers for Tee Up To Read.

Their $15,000 donation allows for children to be mailed a FREE book every month until they turn 5 years old. Already 500 students have signed up in Aiken County.

“When I met with the superintendent originally on how we could help, he said that early intervention was a huge need,” said Brittany Kisner. “We wanted our kids to be ready for kindergarten when they start. And that’s a piece of the puzzle that’s often missed with children that aren’t in any kind of preschool.”

To sign your child up head to KisnerFoundation.com