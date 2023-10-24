BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews were on the scene of a fire Tuesday at a Beech Island manufacturing plant.

The fire happened at the Kimberly Clark plant in Beech Island. Details are limited, but NewsChannel 6 did reach out to the company and they responded with the following statement:

“We can confirm that a fire has occurred in one of the buildings at our Beech Island facility today. First and foremost, we are happy to report that all our team members are safe. We continue to work with the fire department to gather more information and determine next steps. We cannot share any further information at this time.” – Kimberly Clark representative

This story is developing