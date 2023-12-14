AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A few kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta received a surprise on Wednesday.

SRP Federal Credit Union partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta for a surprise bicycle giveaway.

According to organizers, 14 volunteers built 25 bicycles for kids from several clubs in order to give the kids Christmas surprises.

“The Boys and Girls club is an organization that we partner with in many endeavors and we believe their vision and mission aligns with ours in giving back to the community,” said Grace Helms, AVP of Community Development for SRP Federal Credit Union. “Their a strong partner to the community and we are as well and this is just another example of our employees getting together volunteering and being supportive of the children in the community.”

According to organizers, this was the first year for the giveaway, and they say they are hoping it will give the children something to do outside.