AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta kids fishing derby is set for Saturday, July 23rd at Mayor’s Fishing Pond.

100 kids from the Augusta area will participate in the 2022 tournament from 9am-12 pm Saturday, July 23, at the Mayors Fishing Pond on 1836 Lock and Dam Road in Augusta.

The event will include fishing tips, water safety, games, lunch and more.

The Fishing Derby sponsors and volunteers are from the Office of the Mayor, Augusta Utilities, Augusta Recreation and Parks Department, Cabela’s, Gallop & Associates, and Infrastructure Systems Management.

The event was previously scheduled for July 9th. Previous attendees do not need to sign up.