Kid Jam 2021 headed to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Soon, Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta will be transformed into one of the area’s largest kid-oriented events.

Basketballs are hitting the hardwood now, but Saturday the court will look a little different. “We’ll be hosting Kid Jam 2021,” Owner and Editor of CSRA Kids Brandy Mitchell told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event.

The activities center has six gyms, five of them will hold activities. “We’re going to have inflatables, petting zoo, all kinds of stuff out here. Santa is coming, Augie, we’ll have princesses and superheroes with wardrobe of wishes. So it’s going to be a kid’s dream,” she added.

Kids can not only have fun at Kid Jam, but parents get a chance to get resources that they may not think would have been available. “We want our families to interact with different businesses from our area that cater to them. So this is a good opportunity for them. They get a face-to-face with them, but also sometimes events only center around adults. So we want to provide an environment where kids feel like, oh, this is just for me,” Mitchell shared.

Covid protocols will be in place. Folks are asked to buy tickets online, but they can be purchased the day of. “We are staggering the time as a kind of as a covid precaution. So you can pick a time and you’ll be assigned a tent to report to and then we also have some outside elements as well,” she added. Those tents will be at several of the entrances to the facility.

The event is from 11 until 4. Admission to Kid Jam Is $5.00 per child. A portion of the proceeds go to the YMCA of Greater Augusta.