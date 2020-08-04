KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2020 Cancelled

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – KICKS 99 & Beasely Media Group announced Tuesday the 2020 KICKS 99 Guitar Pull has been canceled.

The Guitar Pull was cancelled due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories