AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Augusta.

Officials say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Washington Road just after 2 a.m.

39-year-old Thomas Williams, Jr of Keysville was riding a motorcycle when he struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet SUV. The Chevrolet SUV was pulling out of the heritage inn.

Williams died at the scene of the crash.

An autopsy will be performed.