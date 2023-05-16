AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check tour to Augusta.
Hart will be stopping at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta on Thursday, June 15.
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m., general sales begin Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.
You can purchase tickets at KevinHartNation.com.
“Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s run included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco, and many more”
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
- Friday, May 19, 2023 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort
- Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort
- Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
- Friday, June 2, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Saturday, June 3, 2023 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- Monday, June 5, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
- Friday, June 8, 2023 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort
- Saturday, June 9, 2023 – Del Mar, CA – Toyota Summer Concert Series
- Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
- Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! (Matinee)
- Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live!
- Mon June 12, 2023 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
- Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium
- Friday, June 16, 2023 – Dothan, AL – Dothan Civic Center
- Friday, June 30, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena