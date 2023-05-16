AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check tour to Augusta.

Hart will be stopping at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta on Thursday, June 15.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m., general sales begin Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at KevinHartNation.com.

“Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s run included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco, and many more”