Keeping K-9’s safe in Burke County

The K-9 unit in Burke County is looking quite impressive and feeling quite safe thanks to the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation.

Juna and Leo have been given bullet proof vests to help give protection when they are on patrol with deputy handlers.

The custom-made vests are tailored to each dog for the best possible fit They will provide protection from a gunshot or knife attack without compromising movement or commands. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says, “We love our K-9 partners and are very grateful to the Georgia Police K-9 Foundations for their help and assistance.”

Both K-9’s, Juna and Leo, are trained to help the Sheriff’s Office in narcotics detection, tracking, patrol and apprehension. Some of the cases they have helped on include, finding missing Alzheimer’s patients, children and helping in numerous drug searches resulting in getting drugs off the streets of Burke County.

