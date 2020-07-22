Keeping COVID-19 out of long term care facilities can be challenging

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several nursing homes and personal care facilities in Georgia still face rising COVID-19 positive cases and even deaths. But many are working hard to keep residents safe.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with PruittHealth Senior Vice President Rayvelle Stallings. She told us, “You can be asymptomatic or what we call pre-symptomatic, go a period of time without any symptoms before you start developing symptoms and unfortunately you are COVID positive.”

Even with the best practices in place, it’s not always easy to keep coronavirus out of a nursing home. That’s the case with PruittHealth, which has two different facilities in Augusta that show two very different sides of COVID-19.

“Aggressively screening our partners that come into the building, having a PTO policy that is not restrictive so that if we have a partner that is feeling ill, they know that they can stay home. And then lastly, we are aggressively testing,” Stallings said.

She added that process is working at the Augusta Hills location on Cumming Road. The Long Term Care Facility Report updated on Monday shows PruittHealth Augusta Hills with 3 COVID cases among its 73 residents and 5 staff infected. But at the end of April, NewsChannel 6 reported no COVID residents and just 2 staff members. It’s a different story at PruittHealth Augusta on Milledgeville Road where there are 49 positive residents out of 70, 10 deaths, 19 staff with COVID and 18 people who have recovered. Stallings pointed out in this case, sometimes it is the asymptomatic people who walk into the building. While they all wear PPE, she said once the virus is in, it’s hard to get out despite the best efforts made.

“Unfortunately, our patient population and what we have to do to care for them doesn’t really allow us to socially distance. The work that we do is such that, it’s activities of daily living, it’s helping them to groom, bathe, dress, eat, toileting,” Stallings said. “All of those things are very close contact.”

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the daughter of a resident at LakeCrossing Health Center and despite its positive cases, she said the facility is doing ‘better than the best that they can’ and ‘going above and beyond.’

Back in April we reported LakeCrossing had no COVID residents and just two staff infected. Now, there are 78 residents with coronavirus, 10 deaths, no recoveries and 35 staff. That daughter, who did not want to reveal her identity, said her mother’s facility was fine until the end of June. That’s when her mother was infected. She stayed in a hospital for one week and was released back to LakeCrossing. While the state does not reflect that recovery, she said it happened and the nursing home stayed in touch with her about her mother and made sure she was in quarantine.

We reached out to LakeCrossing Health Center Owner Amy Stewart. She shared this statement:

“We pretty much isolated residents based on their exposure. Positive residents were put in an area together; those exposed, but negative were placed together; and negative residents were isolated to a section of the facility. We had regular and frequent cleaning of the facility by our staff and a professional cleaning company. Staff have also been following CDC guidelines by practicing regular infection control practices including the use of PPE. We have continued to test residents and employees weekly.”



We’ve also been tracking Windermere in Augusta where April 29 data showed nearly all of the residents were infected and there were 6 deaths and 33 positive COVID staff members. Now, Windermere still has 76 COVID positive residents out of 85, twice the number of deaths at 12 and 43 staff who are positive. 56 people have recovered though.

But families have already sought legal help to possibly file neglect lawsuits.

“It takes a ton of time to look into these cases, that’s why Georgia has a statue of limitations of two years to bring a claim like this. South Carolina, in fact, has three years to bring a claim like this,” said Attorney Austin Jackson, who told us he’s looking into the cases of seven families, five of those have loved ones who died at Windermere due to COVID-19. He agrees that some families at other nursing homes may feel like treatment is fair amid the pandemic, but he said in other cases, the standard of care may be breached.

“Just keep your eyes and ears open,” Jackson said. “If something doesn’t feel right, it’s always a good idea to call someone like myself to say look I don’t know if there is something going on here or not, but I think my family member may be being mistreated in a nursing home. I think my family member may have contracted COVID-19 in a nursing home.”

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps