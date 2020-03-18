Keeping buses rolling with virus a tough call

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) About 3000 people a day depend on Augusta Public Transit to get to work, school or appointments but Augusta public transit also puts about 3000 people a day into close confinement as the coronavirus spreads.

Some riders are taking precautions, wearing surgical masks as they ride the bus, they don’t know who else was in their seat what they do know is the bus gets them where they need to go.

“People have to work got to pay light bill Georgia Power will work with you landlord a lots got to be done about it,” said bus rider Kenneth Gardner.

All over the city is closing government offices to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus, to keep people from congregating.

CDC said limit gatherings to less than 10, but the crowds are often larger than that on most buses.

“Should buses roll if we are closing other government buildings?”

“That’s a tough call, I mean these people need transportation some people are still working so I think we have to keep them rolling,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

“I don’t think so no, because the disease could spread that way people in an out and it’s probably a part of the population that may not be aware of all the requirements,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I don’t think transit should be shut down one person is going to say I need to get to work one person is going to use that as an excuse couldn’t get there the bus service is not the best but we still got it I think we need to keep it moving,’ said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Transit officials say they are ramping up sanitation measures to combat the virus of course they can’t wipe down the buses after every trip commissioners expected to take up Public Transit at their meeting Thursday, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.