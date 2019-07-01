Keefer named CEO at Augusta University Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Health has announced its new CEO.

Katrina Keefer has been tapped as the new leader.

She currently serves as senior Vice President and CFO for Baptist Health, an affiliate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.

Keefer will officially begin on July 15th.

“Katrina comes to us with an impressive track record of effective financial leadership within a premier health system. I am confident that her background in health system strategy and finance will ensure our financial health and sustainability, as well as improve the patient experience for everyone who enters our doors,” said AU President Dr. Brooks Keel.

“I am energized by the opportunity to join Augusta University at such an important time,” Keefer said. “I am looking forward to working with the team of dedicated faculty and staff to expand the patient-focused clinical care platform in order to advance the teaching and research missions of AU Health and the Medical College of Georgia.”