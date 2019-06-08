Kansas kids make trip to downtown to help homeless

“How significant is it for us to have a group from Wichita, Kansas come pour their time, their money, their effort…it’s 1,200 miles from here, says “Rodger Gardner, pastor and organizer of Bridge Ministry of the CSRA.



More than 20 youth members of the new life covenant church in Wichita, Kansas took a 22-hour bus ride to serve the homeless underneath the bridge on 15th street.

Organizers told me it was an eye-opening opportunity for these students.



“Valuable to teach these students to kind of come out of their world, out of their schools, and understand there are needy people out there. There are things that go on in this world that it’s important to not shelter our children from and bring them out,” says Chris VanNover, Youth Sponsor with New Life Covenant Church.



14-year-old Conor Ferrante says it’s sad to see- especially considering some are his age, but necessary to be there and make a difference.



“I’ve really been blind to all of this and I never really knew that it was such a serious issue,” Connor Ferrante, Kansas Youth Ministry Student.



Kansas ministry partnered with Augusta’s bridge ministry after Gardner’s granddaughter told her church group about it being a possible mission trip. The kid organized a clothes drive, and provided food, day care, worship, and even baptism.

The youth ministry noticed the immediate impact in this community.



“It’s as simple as needing clothing. We have people coming up saying I haven’t had a change of clothes in a month, so there’s just very basic human needs that need to be meet,” says Chris VanNover.



The students have been on the road for nine days, and they’ve been serving in Augusta for the past five days.

It’s an effort organizers believe our community can come together to do.





“I think it ought to be a wake up call for our city to say look, maybe we can get of our church here locally, and we can go under the bridge, and we can help the inner city homeless and the poor, and we can do something from our community that will be significant,” says Rodger Gardner.