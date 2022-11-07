AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A big achievement for a local business. KAMO celebrating 75 years in business in the Augusta area.

The janitorial supply company marked the occasion today with a trade show at the downtown convention center.

KAMO’s president, Harris Weinstein, says the event is a good way to keep up with the changing times.

“We have a trade show we do every year this is our largest one ever celebrating our 75th year,” said Weinstein. “We’ve got 55 venders or so here celebrating with us and we get a chance to invite over 500 customers who will come through today and get a chance for them to see all the new products in the industry.”

As part of the day’s festivities, there were giveaways and lunch for the vendors.