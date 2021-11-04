Juvenile correctional officers in demand, $30,000 salary offered

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Department of Juvenile Justice is hiring. They held a job fair in Augusta Thursday.

There’s a critical need for juvenile correctional officers behind gates across the country. That need is also felt in Augusta.

“Because of the impact that COVID has had on us, there is a need for a lot of our positions and so we are an employer of choice and we look forward to bringing on some wonderful people in the Augusta area,” deputy director of human resources, Jamika Solomon said.

At the Augusta Youth Development Campus, many attended the job fair with resumes in hand, hoping to land the job that pays just over $30,000.

“We are doing onsite interviews and hopefully we would like to make contingent offers to people in the Augusta area,” Solomon said.

The training program is five weeks long.

For retired military with honorable discharge, the Department of Juvenile Justice is offering a 10 percent salary incentive.

But they’re looking to fill more positions than just correctional officers.

“We are hiring for various positions,” Solomon said. “We have juvenile correctional officers, we’re hiring food service workers, housekeeping.”

If you weren’t able to make it out the job fair, but you’re interested in a career in the Department of Juvenile Justice, click here.