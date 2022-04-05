ALLENDALE, SC ( WJBF) — There’s not much left of the house Thomas Cohen has called home for more than 40 years.

“I grew up in this house as a kid. So this house has been around for 43 years. So we recently remodeled the inside, and we were doing work to the outside. Its a very sentimental house and we hate to see it destroyed,” Cohen said.

A tornado swept through Allendale, SC Tuesday and destroyed his home on Jackson Street.

The the damage is devastating.

“I knew we were going to get hit, but I didn’t know the damage would be this bad,” Cohen said.

Thomas and his wife said they are thankful to be alive.

“Just grateful that we made it out.”

They’re also thankful for the support of the community that helped them in their time of need.

“The people you see around — they got here very quick to help us. They helped us get everything out of the house and we able to save a lot of stuff.”

Tuesday, many were without power and downed power lines were seen in the area — fallen trees and damaged structures part of the destruction.

Despite their loss the Cohen family said they will go on.

“We’re not going to let this stop us from doing what we have to do. We’re too strong for that. We’re going to bounce back,” Cohen said.