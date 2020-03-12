Junior Invitational at Sage Valley to continue with limited access

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club will continue with a limited attendance policy.

The policy will begin with the second round on Friday, March 13th. Only players, family, and essential personnel will be able to attend.

Health screenings based on information from the CDC were given to all participants in the tournament as well as their families and event personnel.

The Junior Invitational featuring 54 of the top-ranked junior boy players from around the world began this morning at 9:00 A.M. The final round will be played on Saturday March 14th.

