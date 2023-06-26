AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Whether coming to celebrate a birthday …..

“To have a lot of fun listen to good music my order sister and cousin brought me out here to enjoy myself,” said Cynthia O’Neal.

Or to witness their favorite artist …..

“I’m expecting a very,very good show I really love to see Ceelo Green and I been wanting to see him and this is my chance to see him,” said Berta Hudson-Scott.

Fans pulled out their lawn chairs for the Augusta Juneteenth festival concert. It’s an annual event commemorating Juneteenth and the importance of the holiday.

The popular music group Goodie Mob along with other local artists took the stage.

“They are a lot of things here in Augusta we wont take the time to explore we rather get on a cruise ship and get stuck out in the ocean rather than do what’s right here in our own back yard,” said Reggie Gilmore.

The concert was postponed last Monday because of bad weather. Fans say the show must go on.

“No matter what the weather gone be rain is not going to hurt you, you need a little rain,” said Berta Hudson-Scott.