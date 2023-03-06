AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a celebration one commissioner says the city needs to support, Juneteenth.

“I hope, whoever wants to do something major for the city that the city would look into supporting that, certainly we can do something, we can help we can support in any way that we can,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Tuesday, commissioners scheduled to discuss supporting the Juneteenth celebration put on by Band of Brothers, this comes one week after organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade asked for $3,500 to pay deputies for the parade, so will both be supported.

“I think it really depends on what the ask is, the Juneteenth is one we have not seen yet, we’re probably going to hear a little more about what they are really needing and when you look at the St. Paddy’s Day Parade, $3500 it’s not a big ask,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

But other commissioners are not sold on the St. Patrick’s Day request due to the precedent it could set.

“Well, it’s not a big deal in terms of the amount, but what the big deal is in terms of what will happen over time, we’re just not going to fall into that category, because we know once you open the door all comers will be coming,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“You would support the Band of Brothers request on Tuesday?“

“What I would do is support what their meaning is behind it, but I would use my own money to help them,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“Not city money?”

“Not city money on that,” said Commissioner Guilfoyle.

“I don’t think this is going to create a slippery slope of Pandora’s Box, I mean for crying out loud we should not back track on supporting our community,” said Commissioner Johnson.

The commission did support the Juneteenth celebration last year by waiving certain city fees, now there are those who want history to repeat.