Judge Sets Club Shooter’s Bond at $4,000

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday, Superior Court Judge Daniel Craig set an Augusta murder suspect’s bond at $4,000, despite the District Attorney’s Office’s recommendation that bond be denied.

24-year-old Terrence Cumber was arrested Sunday, June 21,2020, following the early morning shooting death of a 23-year-old Evans man, Ahmed Popal, outside The Scene Nightclub on Broad Street.

Warrants charge Cumber with intentionally killing Popal; Cumber is also charged with possession of a 9mm handgun in the commission of a felony.

Cumber was released from the custody of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at Charles Webster Detention Center following his bond hearing Thursday.