Judge rules city release requested information on Augusta Fire Chief finalists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A ruling against the city of Augusta states that all information requested by media organizations involving the top three finalists for Augusta Fire Chief be released within three days.

Judge Jesse Stone also ruled no vote on the fire chief take place until at least 14 days after the documents have been released as is stated in the open records law.

On April 15th, Augusta commissioners interviewed four candidates for the position. NewsChannel 6 and other press organizations filed open records requests for information on the four.

The city did not provide any documents until six days later when it named Antonio Burden as the only finalist.

On Friday, April 23rd a letter of intent to file suit for sunshine law violation was delivered to the City of Augusta on behalf of WJBF and 2 other media outlets. (Complaint on file)

