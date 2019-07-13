Join the Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS for the Pick Me! SC Adoption Event on Saturday

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County animal shelter and FOTAS are hosting the second annual Pick Me! SC adoption event Saturday.

Adoption fees will be waived or discounted for some pets. The Pick Me! SC adoption event is a lifesaving mission sponsored by the Petco Foundation and is being organized by No Kill South Carolina.

The mission of this event is to save 1,500 lives through adoption. The county shelter is at capacity after receiving 1,100 strays just in the last two months.

“Last year, Pick Me! SC really brought communities together to show pride in their area shelters,” said Abigail Kamleiter, director of No Kill South Carolina. “When people visit these shelters, they now realize they can have a tremendous impact on saving lives.”

Come on out and add a new furry friend to your family!