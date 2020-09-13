Johnston man dead following crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken County.

Joseph W. Henderson, 57, of Johnston died from traumatic injuries he received in a single motor vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says that while traveling west on I-20, at the I-520 on-ramp, Henderson lost control of his vehicle running off the on-ramp.

The vehicle then overturned ejecting him. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at Augusta University Medical Center.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.