AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The JoeFest Toy and Comic Convention is back in Augusta for its sixth year.

“JoeFest is Augusta’s own Comic-con. It’s toys, comics, celebrities. It’s a three day celebration of all pop culture” said JoeFest Creator, Ed Schumacher.

Over the years JoeFest has grown, with this year promising to be one of the biggest ones yet.

“We got Samantha Newark, Jem from Jem and the Holograms. Sgt. Slaughter is back, Keone Young from Deadwood is here. We’ve got artists from all over the world, we’ve got vendors from all over the world,” said Schumacher.

Vendors participating in the event were filing in and they’re excited for the upcoming weekend.

“One of the joys of this is coming together with this whole toy community. I think this day in age, I think we need distractions sometimes. We’re all responsible adults, I’m 58, I still like this stuff so, it’s a simpler time, connecting with other people, and let’s put our worries aside, and enjoy this, it’s an innocent hobby,” said Owner of Retroville Toys and Collectibles, Marten Jallad.

Josh Weed attended Joefest for years, and he’s honored to be a vendor for the first time.

“We don’t get a lot of toy shows that are as advertised, or as big as you expect them to be, so this one the fact that it’s been growing over the years is just amazing and I think that’s what makes it special,” said Weed.

JoeFest continues to grow and be a fun annual event that happens in the CSRA, and is sure to be around for years to come.

“We love the community, we love the city. Come out this weekend and see us,” said Schumacher.

