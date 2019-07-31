Job fair at the Georgia Cyber Center on July 31

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The United States Department of Labor says there will be more than 100,000 cyber jobs available over the next several years.

There will be a web development, IT, or cyber job fair July 31 at the Georgia Cyber Center.

TheClubhou.se, a local think tank, has partnered with another local organization, Forces United, to host the event. Forces United helps support veterans and their families in all aspects of life.

The good news is the veteran unemployment rate is declining. Right now, the rate sits at about three and a half percent for men and three percent for women.

Veterans and many others can get their tech careers off the ground at this job fair this Thursday. Many companies like Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and IntelliGenesis will be looking for qualified candidates.

The job fair is also aimed to support people who have graduated the Clubhou.se’s 12 week long Code Boot Camp.

“With the influx of the cyber industry, the IT industry, and web development all coming together and Augusta growing and booming in the next few years starting now they need to fill these positions,” said theClubhou.se Programs Director Rebecca van Loenen.

She added, “We have seen the need of veterans in the CSRA to find these jobs and some of these veterans do not have their security clearance but still want an IT job or web development job.”

Doors at the job fair open for theClubhou.se members at 4:00 p.m. At 5:00 p.m. the job fair is open to the public.

The job fair will end at 7:00 p.m. The fair is being held at the Georgia Cyber Center (100 Grace Hopper Lane, Augusta, GA 30901).