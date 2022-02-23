AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are making their way to Augusta at the Bell Auditorium on June 4, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25th at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena and online.

The Multi-Platinum artist formed her band “The Blackhearts’ back in 1979, and since then she’s had nine Top 40 singles, including including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

From music, to film, to television and Broadway, Joan Jett has had an exciting career, and will surely bring an entertaining performance to the Garden City.

Tickets start at $46.50. For more ticket info CLICK HERE.