AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Tuesday, the Jessye Norman School of the Arts will unveil its newest piano in the Paint the Piano Project.

This is the ninth piano in the JNSA Paint the Piano Project. It was painted by local artist, Staci Swider.

These pianos are meant to bring awareness to the importance of the arts in a community.

The idea for these painted pianos came around in 2013 but the school unveiled its first one in 2018. The school wanted to do something to further advocate for the arts.

All nine pianos are painted by local artists and are in working condition so people can enjoy the visual art and play the instrument as well.

The newest piano will be housed at the Shaffer MacCartney Building of the Georgia Cyber Center.

Officials at the school said they consider the Cyber Center to be an important part of Augusta and the perfect place for a piano. The Cyber Center said it’s an honor.

“Jessye Norman School of Arts just saw the Georgia Cyber Center as a gateway to Augusta. And they were so excited to be able to put a piano here. And along with us, we are very excited to have that piano here,” said Todd Gay, Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center.

The unveiling of the new painted piano will take place Tuesday at the Shaffer MacCartney Building of the Georgia Cyber Center at 3 p.m. It is located at 200 Grace Hopper Lane.

Parking is available at the Nathan Deal Campus in the parking deck for $1.25/hour or $7 for the day. Credit card is the only acceptable form of payment. The parking deck is located at the front of the campus and can be accessed from 11th or 12th Street.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.