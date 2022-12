AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City.

The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.