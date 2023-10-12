AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “We are one there’s a question that goes around do you have any family in Israel and the true answer is yeah we’ve got 7 million family members because we’re all one” said Nicky Spivak, Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta.

Inside the Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, hundreds of people in the Jewish community stood in solidarity with Israel.

Those who attended say they believe the importance of coming together is the message it sends around the world.

“There are a lot of things that are coming out the other way and we need people to understand these are human beings and we need to support Israel to take advantage on what we can do as a community” said Jack Weinstein.

With many people being injured and killed from the attacks, leaders with the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta say there are ways you can help.

“One of course is donating to Israel relief efforts it will go toward providing shelter food clothing medicine to all the people who are now without” said Spivak.

“In the Jewish community all over the world everybody has friends and family that are in Israel luckily must of not involved in that section of the country” said Weinstein.