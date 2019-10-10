Jessye Norman’s four-day-long celebration of life begins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Millions of people around the world are mourning the loss of opera icon and Augusta native Jessye Norman.

Norman passed away on September 30.

Starting October 10 the public is invited to see Norman for the next two days at her home church, Mt. Calvary Baptist in Augusta.

Norman is mostly remembered for winning four Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor.

While Ms. Norman has passed on to the next life, her life and legacy will always be remembered where she started. Right here in the Garden City.

“She was as approachable, regular. I mean she’s a person and I think that we sometimes get caught up in the image of a person. And think that’s the same as the person and it’s not,” said long time Jessye Norman admirer Russell Joel Brown.

Norman is also known for her humanitarian efforts. Even in the CSRA.

Brown added, “This school (Jessye Norman School for the Arts), she was always involved. It’s very easy to slap your name on something and walk away. To write a check and walk away. Many people do that. But the mission of the school is too important to her. The children of the school were too important to her and she continued to raise money. And continued to champion and cheerlead this school.”

Norman’s public viewing starts October 10 at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 7:00 p.m. You can also visit Norman October 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Both viewing opportunities are at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church ( 1260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30901).

There will also be a ceremony to rename 8th Street to honor the opera singer on October 11 starting at 4:30 p.m at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts in Augusta (739 Greene Street).

Norman’s funeral is on Saturday, October 12, at the Bell Auditorium. It is open to the public, and doors open at 12:00 p.m.

On October 13 at the Miller Theater, there will be a benefit concert for the Jessye Norman School of the Arts. Featuring an evening with Audra McDonald. The concert starts at 4:00 p.m.

To get tickets, click or tap here.