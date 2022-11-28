AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jessye Norman School of the Arts is teaming up with businesses on 8th street for a second year in the row for the 8th Street Holiday Artisan Market.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M., between 8th and Ellis Streets.

Organizers say this annual event is to showcase local artists, makers, performers, and restaurants, and it is also a way for vendors to have a chance to connect with their community and create opportunities for local economic growth.

According to organizers, there will be over 40 vendors, and music will be provided by AE the Cool, Nefertiti, Tara Scheyer and Erin Dennis, Ariana Williams, DJ Matto, DJ Emeigh, DJ Ro, and DJ Coco.

Organizers add that there will be an adoption event on site hosted by Augusta Animal Service.

Potential vendors who are interested in participating have until December 2nd to submit their applications.

Organizers say selected vendors will be announced on the website and social media, and there will be a $25 vendor fee for those who are selected to join.

To apply to be a vendor, to get event details, or volunteer, please visit thejnsa.org.

For more information, questions, or concerns, please contact Gary Dennis at jnsaexecdir@jnsarts.org.