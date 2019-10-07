Jessye Norman funeral arrangements, remembrance ceremonies in the CSRA

(WJBF) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Augusta native Jessye Norman.

Norman died a week ago from septic shock and organ failure related to a spinal injury she suffered in 2015. She was 74 years old.

Starting this week, there will be four days of remembrances in Augusta.

There will be a public viewing on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until Noon at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Wrightsboro Road.

Also, on Friday, the ceremony to rename 8th Street as Jessye Norman Boulevard will start at 4:30. That will be at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts at 739 Greene Street.

A funeral will be held Saturday, October 12th at the Bell Auditorium at 1 p.m. It is open to the public, and doors open at Noon.

And on Sunday October 13th, at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts at 4 p.m., there will be a benefit concert, featuring an evening with Audra McDonald.