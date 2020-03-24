Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Dr. Tracy Barefield

"What an example of being kind to one another!"

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— I keep seeing videos of celebrities face-timing their famous friends, or singing to lift our spirits.

That’s all great- but we don’t have to look to Hollywood or the Big Apple for people spreading goodness.

Right here at Lakeside High School, the Health Sciences teachers got together and pooled their supplies. They packed some cars and donated these medical supplies to area hospitals.

Way to go Pam Gosney and your awesome team members at the home of the Panthers!

So, we’re starting something new: Jennie’s “Bright Light of the Week.” And this week’s shout out is going to Dr. Tracy Barefield, in North Augusta.

Dr. Barefield is calling her patients over 70, and those with small children, to see if they are feeling OK. And if they need something but can’t go out, she or one of her staff members, delivers it to them.

Thank you, Dr. Tracy Barefield and the Center for Primary Care for being a bright light in this difficult time!

If you know someone who’s a bright light, e-mail me at jmontgomery@wjbf.com or send me a note on Facebook!