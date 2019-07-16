Jennie: Wren Williams is twirling her away around the country… and beyond!

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Greenbrier High School graduate, Wren Williams, is a rising college freshman and she is Miss Georgia Majorette 2019.

Wren’s talents are taking her to the University of Kentucky this fall where she is be a featured twirler. She’s a beauty with brains: Wren was accepted into the Lewis Honors College and awarded the Presidential Scholarship.

Wren was also a 2018 US Twirling Ambassador to Peru… thanks to the Lions Club, which invited 14 elite baton twirlers to take part in their International Festival of Springtime.

