Jennie: Williston Vendor Market expected to draw 2,000 shoppers Nov. 23

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— The 3rd annual Fall Vendor Market is coming up soon in Williston, South Carolina.

The gift and craft fair is a great chance for you to get in some Christmas shopping and check out many of the local vendors. It’s coming up Saturday, November 23rd at Winfield Heights Baptist Church in Williston.

Jamie Still is one of the coordinators.

“You name it, we’re gonna have it. From ornaments to food, we’ve got you covered with red velvet funnel cakes and, you know– a lot of things here that people aren’t gonna find anywhere else and it’s local craftspeople.”

More than 60 vendors will have goods at the event.

“And we have asked each vendor to supply an item that they would like to raffle off. So, they’ll give it to us and for $1 you have a chance to win a really awesome, you know, prize from that event. And it’s free admission!”