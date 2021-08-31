JENNIE: Weekend to Remember marriage retreat coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Family life’s Weekend to Remember marriage retreat is coming up soon!

It’s a Christian-based event for couples who are looking to strengthen their relationship.

Thomas & Tiffany Stokes are part of the Augusta leadership team and they’ve attended several of the weekend retreats… in Augusta and other cities.

Thomas believes stronger marriages lead to stronger families, which in turn lead to strong communities.

The Weekend to Remember is right around the corner– Friday, Sept. 10th through Sunday, Sept. 12th. It’s at the Augusta Marriot and Convention Center and the cost is half-price right now, $175/per couple… or $87.50 per person, how ever you like to look at it!

For more information and to register go to familylife-dot-com.