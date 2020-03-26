Jennie: Telemedicine is especially useful in a global pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Telemedicine is not new. It’s great to reach patients in rural areas without medical access.

Augusta gynecologist Dr. Ron Eaker, from Augusta Women’s Health, says it’s a great tool in times like this when patients need to be separated.

But what about pregnant women? How safe is it for them to go about their normal doctors appointments at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we should stay home?

“The data coming out of China & Italy are telling us there is not a big risk of transmission of the virus from the mom to the baby in the womb.There’s no evidence of placental transfer so there’s not really any concern about birth defects or other issuues like that.”

Eaker says he’s also reassuring his patients theres no substantial increase in their risk of getting COVID-19, simply because they’re pregnant.

He also says telemedicine is especially useful in a pandemic.